Badgers nearing top 10 overall transfer class

The Badgers added two players in the transfer portal Tuesday as both linebacker Tackett Curtis (USC) and defensive lineman Elijah Hills (University at Albany) committed to the team ahead of the 2024 campaign.

According to 247Sports’ ranking system, Wisconsin’s 2023 transfer class now ranks 11th nationally, with more time to go. Luke Fickell’s squad has added many defensive players, including six linebackers, through the transfer portal now.

The Badgers finished their 2023 season 7-6, losing to LSU 35-31 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1. They will be undergoing some major changes in 2023, including assigning a new quarterback, lead running back and both starting interior linebackers.

All 13 of the team’s transfer additions so far can be found here.

#Badgers 2023 transfer class now ranks No. 11 nationally per @247Sports. That's without a rating on Elijah Hills or Cayson Pfeiffer. Highest rated transfers: Tackett Curtis: 92

Tyler Van Dyke: 90

John Pius: 90https://t.co/t7wRxx3GOw — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) January 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire