Badgers MBB set for challenging early schedule

The Badgers men’s basketball team is just a few weeks away from their season opener versus UW-Stevens Point on Nov. 1 and their early schedule is not easy, on paper that is.

Wisconsin will square off with four ranked programs within their first 10 matchups of the 2023-2024 campaign, including in-state rival Marquette on Dec. 2.

Greg Gard’s squad just had their Red-White scrimmage on Sunday with the White team winning 69-51. Most notably, new additions transfer forward AJ Storr (St. John’s) and freshman big man Nolan Winter scored 15 and 13 points respectively.

The Badgers will look to get off to hot start in 2023 to leave their disappointing 2022-2023 campaign in the dust.

Last season, @BadgerMBB faced three ranked teams the entire season This year, Wisconsin will play four ranked teams in the first 10 games alone (3 of 4 ranked top 10) • Nov. 10 vs #9 Tennessee

• Dec. 2 vs #5 Marquette

• Dec. 5 at #4 Michigan State

• Dec. 9 at #12 Arizona pic.twitter.com/QrHGtEfnsx — brandon harrison (@brandonharrison) October 16, 2023

