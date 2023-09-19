Badgers MBB Big Ten schedule released

The 2023-2024 men’s basketball season is around the corner and the Badgers released their Big Ten schedule for the upcoming campaign Tuesday. Wisconsin will begin their conference play Dec. 5 versus the Michigan State Spartans.

Their season will begin with a contest with UW-Stevens Point on Nov. 1 and the Badgers will officially turn the page on a disappointing 2022-2023 campaign.

Last year, Wisconsin finished with a 20-15 overall record, missing the NCAA Tournament. In conference contests, they finished 9-11 and were 11th in the Big Ten.

Now in 2023, the whole starting lineup will return as well as additions like A.J. Storr (St. John’s) and freshmen Gus Yalden, Nolan Winter and John Blackwell.

We've got a B1G-time schedule 👀📅🏀 The 2023-24 Big Ten schedule is set! Conference play tips off December 5. INFO | 📰 https://t.co/sWF4moADcA pic.twitter.com/uNt0KmjaTK — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) September 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire