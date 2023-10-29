Badgers lose the battle on special teams and, eventually, the game to No. 3 OSU

MADISON – Yes, losing tailback Braelon Allen and wide receiver Chimere Dike to leg injuries in the opening half hamstrung a Wisconsin offense that was already struggling to move the ball consistently.

Yes, UW’s defense gave up too many rushing yards – 181 on 43 carries – and surrendered a 75-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter, immediately after the UW offense found the end zone to forge a tie.

However, the Badgers’ inability to win the special teams battle was also a significant factor in their 24-10 loss to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

“I said that the games that we’ve won we have won the special teams battle,” head coach Luke Fickell said after his team fell to 3-2 in the Big Ten and 5-3 overall. “And the games we haven’t, it has been either equal or in some situations the field position battle has been won by them.

“The way they’ve punted the football and the way we haven’t.”

Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco outdueled Wisconsin's Atticus Bertrams

That battle wasn’t determined by the punters alone Saturday night, but Ohio State’s Jesse Mirco outperformed UW’s Atticus Bertrams.

And that victory eventually helped the Buckeyes avoid the upset in front of a raucous crowd of 76,453.

Bertrams came in averaging 42.4 yards per punt but finished at just 38.2 yards against the Buckeyes, his season-low mark.

His second punt of the game, from the UW 23, carried just 29 yards and sailed out of bounds on the fly.

The Buckeyes drove 52 yards in seven plays for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead with 10 minutes 36 seconds left in the first half.

Quarterback Kyle McCord capped the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Bertrams' third punt of the second half, from the UW 11, carried just 34 yards and resulted in a fair catch.

The Buckeyes needed just three plays – runs of 10, 2 and 33 yards – to reach the end zone in pushing the lead to 24-10 with 5:15 left in the game.

Tailback TreVeyon Henderson (24 carries, 162 yards) capped that drive with the 33-yard scamper.

Wisconsin punter Atticus Bertrams averagede 38.2 yards, his season low, Saturday night against Ohio State.

Mirco kept UW's offense pinned deep in the second half

Mirco came in averaging 44.2 yards per punt but finished at just 37.8 yards on four punts against UW.

After his three punts in the second half, however, UW started from its 7-, 9- and 11-yard lines.

UW’s offense managed a combined 63 yards on 18 plays after those drives and failed to score.

“With the defense they’ve got and where we were,” Fickell said, “to put ourselves in that situation is tough. To not be able to drive it out of there and find a way to flip the field…”

Tougher.

“It is a tough ask, no matter who you are playing any time you’ve got to go 90-plus yards or 80-plus yards,” UW quarterback Braedyn Locke said. “So, just good execution by their special teams unit.

“It makes it tougher on us, definitely.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin loses special-teams battle to Ohio State in 24-10 defeat