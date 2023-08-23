Badgers will look to extend Big Ten longest bowl streak

The 2023 Badgers football team is one of the most exciting in recent history and they will look to extend their consecutive bowl game streak to 22 years. Wisconsin has made 21 straight bowl appearances, which is the longest such streak in the Big Ten.

Only Georgia (26) and Oklahoma (24) has longer streaks in college football while Luke Fickell himself made five straight bowl games to finish his six-year run as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Headlined by stars like running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Maema Njongmeta, the Badgers seem poised to be in yet another bowl game at the end of this season.

2️⃣1️⃣ straight! The longest streak in the B1G 💯#JumpAroundMadTown pic.twitter.com/QJWu2u6fiE — Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruiting (@WisFBRecruiting) August 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire