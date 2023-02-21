Badgers listed as one of the big winners this offseason by 247Sports

The Badgers were listed as a winner when 247Sports released their big winners and losers of the offseason coaching carousel in college football on Monday.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise considering the massive influx of talent and interested recruits following the addition of Luke Fickell at head coach and the subsequent hirings of Phil Longo at offensive coordinator and Mike Tressel at defensive coordinator.

As a result of those men, Wisconsin has brought in over 15 talented athletes from the transfer portal in addition to securing the commitments of four-star athletes like quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and tight end Grant Stec (Algonquin, Illinois) in the past few months.

The Badgers will look to turn their offseason success into an impressive season in 2023, which his soon to be underway after the team released their spring schedule earlier this month.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire