Badgers inching closer, still on outside of Week 6 US LBM Coaches Poll

After another week of college football action, there was some movement with the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Badgers returned to play this week, beating Rutgers 24-13 at home, improving to 4-1 on the season. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai passed for 145 yards and a score while Braelon Allen turned 21 carries into 101 yards and a touchdown. The biggest play in the game came right before halftime when cornerback Ricardo Hallman picked off Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt and returned it for a 95-yard touchdown.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 6 is listed below:

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State.

Others Receiving Votes:

Miami, 74; Wyoming, 60; Air Force, 58; Iowa, 57; Maryland, 37; Clemson, 33; West Virginia, 24; Wisconsin, 23; Texas A&M, 22; Tulane, 18; James Madison, 9; Brigham Young, 9; Fresno State, 4; Ohio, 2; Memphis, 2; Florida, 2; Liberty, 1.

Wisconsin now appears to be on the cusp of returning to the top 25 and they’ll look to take down Iowa at home this upcoming Saturday (Oct. 14) at 3PM.

