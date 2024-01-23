Badgers guard wins another Big Ten Freshman of the Week

The Badgers men’s basketball team took down Indiana 91-79 on Friday and Max Klesmit stole all the headlines, but freshman guard John Blackwell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Blackwell has now earned the conference honors three times this season, becoming the first Wisconsin freshman to do so since Ethan Happ in 2015-2016.

He played 43 minutes between the team’s loss to Penn State on Tuesday and their win over the Hoosiers on Friday, averaging 13.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the two contests.

Blackwell will look to continue his strong play when the Badgers return to the court Tuesday, facing Minnesota on the road at 6PM.

John Blackwell has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/kQmEycuwKv — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire