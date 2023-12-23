Badgers guard scores career-high points versus Chicago State

The Badgers men’s basketball team defeated Chicago State 80-53 at the Kohl Center on Friday night and guard A.J. Storr scored a career-high 29 points in the contest.

Storr transferred to Wisconsin this offseason after spending his freshman season with St. John’s and he’s made an immediate impact. He was able to chip in 29 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3pt, 4-6 FT), while also adding two rebounds and an assist in the victory.

He leads the team, averaging 15.0 points per game so far this season and Storr has now surpassed 20 points in three separate contests.

Greg Gard’s squad is sitting at 9-3 on the year and will have a significant break before they return to the court, hosting Iowa on Jan. 2.

AJ Storr put up a career-high 2️⃣9️⃣ points last night. 💥@storr_aj x @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/ycYzm4yF6X — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire