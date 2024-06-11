Badgers flip defensive lineman commitment from Gophers
The Gophers lost defensive lineman commitment Torin Pettaway to the Badgers on Tuesday.
The Middleton, Wis., product committed to the University of Wisconsin on March 7 but flipped to Minnesota on March 28. Now he has reversed that decision.
Pettaway is listed as a three-star, 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman with other offers from Illinois, Nebraska, USC, Washington, and Rutgers, according to 247sports.com.
Pettaway committed to Wisconsin after head coach Luke Fickell and Co. gave him one-on-one treatment in Madison after a Junior Day scholarship offer. He originally committed to the Badgers in March.
The Gophers now have 17 commits in the 2025 class. The U picked up a pledge from Heritage Christian Academy defensive lineman Abe Tarawallie on Friday.
