Badgers fans react to rushing touchdown by Tanner Mordecai

Nick Bruesewitz
·2 min read

The Badgers are taking on Georgia Southern at Camp Randall on Saturday and their quarterback Tanner Mordecai ran in the first touchdown of the game with 14:18 left in the second quarter.

The score gave Wisconsin an early 7-0 lead and the rushing score was Mordecai’s first of the young 2023 campaign. The play though, wasn’t easy as the quarterback had to corral an errant snap and improvise to get in the end zone.

With the Badgers fans on the edge of their seat, they were ready to erupt when their first-year signal-caller Mordecai crossed the goal line.

Here are some of the best reactions from the internet:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire