Badgers fans react to rushing touchdown by Tanner Mordecai

The Badgers are taking on Georgia Southern at Camp Randall on Saturday and their quarterback Tanner Mordecai ran in the first touchdown of the game with 14:18 left in the second quarter.

The score gave Wisconsin an early 7-0 lead and the rushing score was Mordecai’s first of the young 2023 campaign. The play though, wasn’t easy as the quarterback had to corral an errant snap and improvise to get in the end zone.

With the Badgers fans on the edge of their seat, they were ready to erupt when their first-year signal-caller Mordecai crossed the goal line.

Here are some of the best reactions from the internet:

Jack of all trades

Didn't break a sweat

Bad snap, no problem for @t_mordecai #Badgers lead 7-0 with 14:18 left in Q2 pic.twitter.com/wuKO8iaFfI — Anderley Penwell (@anderleytv) September 16, 2023

He can even juggle

A nice improv move by Tanner Mordecai. He juggles a high snap but corrals it and finds his way in for the 1-yard rushing TD. 7-0 Wisconsin — Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) September 16, 2023

Laser. Focused.

QB Tanner Mordecai with a great reaction, catching the snap off-balance, and running it in for six. UW up 7-0 early Q2 #Badgers — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) September 16, 2023

Not how you draw it up

Not sure #Badgers work on that in practice. Bortolini's snap high; Mordecai snares ball before Mellusi and scrambles for a 1-yard score. Textbook. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) September 16, 2023

Different angle

Tanner Mordecai’s touchdown gives the Badgers the 7-0 lead. Georgia Southern answers right back on their next drive to tie the game. Georgia Southern: 7

Wisconsin: 7

12:11 – 2nd pic.twitter.com/M3UqLgQqFj — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) September 16, 2023

Baby deer? Wrong! Bonafide Buck!

Tanner Mordecai runs like a baby deer and they’re having trouble tackling him? Ok — Brian Stone (@WatchTheStone) September 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire