Badgers fall out of Top 25 in Coaches Poll

After their disappointing 31-22 loss to Washington State on the road, the Badgers football team has fallen out of the Top 25 rankings in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Wisconsin entered their second contest as the 19th ranked team in the coaches poll, but they’ll now be on the outside looking in before they host Georgia Southern at home this upcoming Saturday.

Although the team’s loss to the Cougars has been perceived as the sky falling by some Badgers fans, it was not a conference loss, so it doesn’t carry as much weight.

As a result of it being a non-conference matchup, Wisconsin still has full control over their destiny in the Big Ten West and they’ll start conference play a week from Friday (9/22) in West Lafayette against Purdue.

Big Ten teams in the top 25: Michigan (2), Ohio State (4), Penn State (7), Iowa (24).

