Badgers' defense not sharp early and looked lost on third down in loss to Northwestern

MADISON – Wisconsin’s defense has shown the ability to recover after sluggish starts and perform impressively after halftime.

Mike Tressel’s unit was outstanding in the second half against Northwestern on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The first-half performance?

Ugly and, more important, typical.

Northwestern entered the day 10th in the Big Ten in scoring in league games (17.7 points per game) and 12th in total yards (276.5 per game).

The Wildcats surpassed those marks in the first half – on four possessions – en route to their 24-10 victory.

“Obviously, we were awful in the first half,” head coach Luke Fickell said when asked about another slow start from the defense. “Couldn't get off the field. We made some, obviously, major mistakes. The third-down stuff frustrates you.

“They’re going to make some plays, but the complete blown coverages on two touchdowns really, really put us in a tough situation, and we were kind of spinning and spiraling and just couldn't get anything gathered together and get somebody to step up.”

Northwestern running back Joseph Himon II (20) bounces off of Wisconsin cornerback Alexander Smith (11) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Mike Tressel's defense has struggled early in games and did so against Northwestern

Let’s review the Wildcats’ first four possessions:

Twelve plays, 79 yards for a touchdown.

Eleven plays, 68 yards for a touchdown.

Nine plays, 90 yards for a touchdown.

Eleven plays, 68 yards for a field goal.

The Wildcats finished the half with 294 yards and 24 points. They entered the day 10th in the Big Ten in third-down conversions in league play at 32.2% but converted their first 10 chances against UW and finished 11 of 17 on third down for a season-high mark of 64.7%.

Before Saturday, the Wildcats' best third-down performance this season in league play was 47.1% (8 of 17) against Minnesota.

Northwestern managed just 25 yards on 21 plays after halftime but won comfortably because of the 21-point halftime cushion.

“We didn’t challenge them,” safety Hunter Wohler said of the third-down conversions. “On third and 5 we know where the sticks are. We know they have to get 5 yards to get a first down.

“And when we play passive (and) we don’t challenge them, they’re going to take what we give them. We gave them easy yards. We gave them easy first downs.”

Northwestern converted third-down chances through the air and on the ground

A review of the first 10 third-down chances Northwestern converted reveals the Wildcats needed an average of 5.2 yards for the first down.

They converted seven chances with passes, for an average of 13.0 yards per completion, and three with runs, for an average of 10.7 yards per carry.

“We didn’t come out and do what we talked about doing,” Wohler said. “We came out flat. Didn’t challenge anybody and we got pushed around.”

What annoyed Fickell more than anything was surrendering two touchdown passes on third down.

Northwestern faced third and 11 from the UW 23 on its opening series when safety Preston Zachman and cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean were lined up opposite two receivers. Zachman and Fourqurean both jumped the inside route, leaving A.J. Henning uncovered in the end zone.

The Wildcats faced third and 6 from the UW 24 on their third series when Cam Johnson beat single coverage from Alexander Smith for a touchdown to help the Wildcats build their lead to 21-3.

“Very hot the first half,” Fickells said of Northwestern’s third-down execution. “Made some plays, hit some balls. Those obviously extend drives, keep them in the possession.

“I think the big ones, the ones that we kind of blew there for touchdowns are the ones that are the daggers. And I think that the frustration of a few first downs, especially on the third-down situations, caused us probably a little bit too much anxiety and that probably helped a big part of us busting (coverage) during the couple of touchdown throws.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW defense not sharp early -- again -- and struggled on third down