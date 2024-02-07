Badgers defender listed in top 100 by PFF

The Wisconsin football team finished the 2023 campaign with a 7-6 overall record including their 35-31 loss to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but a bright spot emerged on their defense.

Safety Hunter Wohler was an animal for the Badgers, racking up 120 total tackles (74 solo), including a sack, while also adding two interceptions and six pass deflections over the team’s 13 contests.

Pro Football Focus ranked Wohler as the 79th overall player from the 2023 college football season, putting the nation on notice for the safety after his impressive junior campaign.

Wohler will be back for his fourth season in Madison this fall and he’ll look to improve upon his 2023 numbers.

Top 101 Players from the 2023 College Football Season: Players 80-71🔥 pic.twitter.com/CVEPQolsRw — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 6, 2024

