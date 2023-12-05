Badgers crack latest AP Top 25 poll

The Badgers men’s basketball team is out to a 6-2 start to the 2023-2024 campaign and they officially cracked the latest AP Top 25 poll Monday, coming in as the 23rd-ranked team in the country.

Wisconsin is coming off of a 75-64 win over third-ranked Marquette on Saturday at the Kohl Center, a game that they never trailed in. In that game, wing Max Klesmit scored a team-high 21 points while going 5-for-10 on three-point attempts.

Greg Gard’s squad has now won five consecutive games including a 65-41 victory over Virginia at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on November 20, who were ranked 24th in the country at the time.

They’ll be back in action Tuesday night on the road at Michigan State (4-3) at 6PM.

Bucky checks in at No. 23 📈 pic.twitter.com/sTxOSwDd4N — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 4, 2023

