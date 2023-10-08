Badgers continue to grind out victories but realize room for improvement is significant

MADISON – Save for a discombobulated, cross-country junket to Washington State, Luke Fickell’s Wisconsin football team has found different ways to grind out victories.

The Badgers overcame sluggish starts vs. Buffalo and Georgia Southern by dominating the third quarter.

They scored touchdowns on their first three series at Purdue en route to a 21-point victory in their Big Ten opener.

Then Saturday against Rutgers they relied on the defense to thwart the Scarlet Knights’ one-dimensional offense and cornerback Ricardo Hallman to provide the highlight play of the young season.

That journey leaves UW (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) in good shape in the Big Ten West Division with Iowa (5-1, 2-1) visiting Camp Randall Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai believes Badgers are making winning more difficult than necessary

The Badgers keep winning, but…

“I agree we find different ways to win,” quarterback Tanner Mordecai said after UW’s 24-13 victory over Rutgers. “But I definitely think we are making it hard on ourselves. I don’t think that game should have played out the way it did at the end. The turnover and only scoring 17 points offensively.

“I didn’t think it had to be that close. We’re going to learn from it and get better.”

With Hallman returning an interception 95 yards for a touchdown, UW’s defense carried the day against Rutgers. Mordecai carried the offense at times, often by scrambling for key yardage and making enough throws to complement the work of tailbacks Braelon Allen and Jackson Acker.

That formula could work against the Hawkeyes, who appear to be the only team good enough to prevent UW from winning the West and heading to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game.

Iowa recorded a 20-14 victory over Purdue on Saturday despite being held to 13 first downs, 110 passing yards and 291 total yards.

If the Badgers slow Iowa’s ground game and harass quarterback Deacon Hill, who transferred to Iowa after two seasons in Madison, the Hawkeyes will struggle to score.

Wisconsin shut down Rutgers' ground game from the start

Rutgers entered the UW game averaging 195.2 rushing yards per game. The Scarlet Knights’ average dipped to 173.3 yards after they were held to 64 yards on 22 attempts.

“I was never worried about our run defense,” safety Hunter Wohler said after recording a team-best nine tackles. “That was never an issue in my mind. And today the front showed up. They came out and they were challenged. We knew Rutgers wanted to be physical, wanted to get downhill and run the ball on us.

“Those guys stepped up to the challenge. They took everything the coaches threw at them and ran with it. To hold them to 60-some rushing yards? That’s huge and a game-changer because that’s what they want to do.”

UW’s offense wasn’t nearly as effective.

Fifteen days after a fast start and solid overall performance at Purdue, Phil Longo’s unit sputtered for most of the game against Rutgers.

Receivers dropped passes and Mordecai was off the mark at times. The offense turned the ball over twice, lost the ball on downs once and failed to move the ball on four drives that resulted in a combined 74 yards on 17 plays and ended with punts.

“I want to score every time we get the ball,” Mordecai said. “We’ve got to execute, all 11 men on the field. We can’t play 10-man football.

“I thought we had a pretty good rhythm in Purdue. You wish the bye week doesn’t come right after you start to find a groove.

“I thought we had a good week of practice, but I expected to start (better) today.”

Tanner Mordecai and his teammates could find real estate hard to come by against Iowa defense

Moving the ball against Iowa won’t be easy.

The Hawkeyes are allowing 16.3 points and 324.5 yards per game. They have seven interceptions and have allowed just seven touchdowns on 16 red-zone trips.

Mordecai has proved all season he can hurt teams on designed runs or scrambles. He rushed 11 times for 50 yards in the victory over Rutgers.

“Some quarterbacks extend plays to throw the football,” Fickell said. “Some quarterbacks, their eyes go right down and they go to running. I think what Tanner does so well, he does both. He keeps his eyes down the field, but then he feels space.

“And when he does take off, he can scoot. And he’s got that aggressive nature. So, I think he’s the toughest kind to defend.”

Can Iowa contain Mordecai? Purdue quarterback Hudson Card burned UW with his feet but Iowa sacked Card six times for a combined 43 yards Saturday.

UW’s new offense through five games has shown flashes of being able to move the ball both quickly and efficiently. The defense has a chance to make another stand against Iowa. Can the offense do its part?

“There is always room for improvement,” said wide receiver Will Pauling after catching eight passes for 68 yards against Rutgers. “That is something we want to do. We want to be consistent. But I feel like we’re still learning more about this offense – each day, each week.

“The more we’re at it, the better we’re going to be. We’re going to be playing our best ball at the end of the year.”

Wisconsin football insider: Why the win over Rutgers was one Badgers had to have

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers players know there is room for growth as focus shifts to Iowa