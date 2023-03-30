Badgers in contact with St. John’s transfer

The Badgers and their coaching staff have been in contact with AJ Storr, a 6-foot-6 transfer guard from St. John’s. Storr has entered the portal after averaging 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in his freshman season with the Red Storm.

Considering the fact that St. John’s just brought in Rick Pitino, it appears as if the veteran head coach is looking for a fresh start with the roster. Storr is just one of seven players who have entered the portal so far including guards Andre Curbelo and Posh Alexander.

With the newfound understanding that Jordan Davis will be leaving Wisconsin’s program, Storr could provide Greg Gard and his Badgers with some additional size at the wing position, something they sorely needed in 2022-2023.

St. John's transfer AJ Storr tells me he's receiving interest from the following programs: Ok St

Memphis

ASU

GC

UF

BYU

UGA

A&M

UVA

LSU

Norfolk St

Butler

Miami

DePaul

SDSU

NO

Cincy

Grambling

UAB

Auburn

Wisconsin

UConn

Gtown

UNLV

Creighton

Xavier

SC

Detroit

Gonzaga

Michigan

IU — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire