Badgers get commitment from Tennessee defensive lineman for their 2024 class

MADISON – Wisconsin’s coaches have added another defender for the 2024 class.

Hank Weber, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman from Tennessee, announced Monday he has given UW an oral commitment.

Weber’s announcement came one day after cornerback Vernon Woodward of Florida committed.

Weber is the 10th known commitment for UW’s 2024 class.

He held offers from two other Big Ten schools – Michigan State and Purdue.

Other schools that offered include: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech and North Carolina.

Weber was scheduled to visit Vanderbilt and North Carolina later this month.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Defensive lineman from Tennessee commits to Badgers for 2024 class