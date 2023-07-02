Badgers get commitment from Philadelphia cornerback for their 2024 class

MADISON – After suffering a pair of de-commitments and missing several prospects recently, the Wisconsin football staff received a boost Saturday.

Philadelphia cornerback Omillio Agard, who early in the recruiting cycle appeared to be bound for Clemson, announced via Instagram he has committed to UW for the 2024 class.

"It's over," he said. "I'm a Badger."

Just before he made his choice official, "Jump Around" blared from speakers and a Bucky Badger mascot entered the room.

Agard, 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, visited Clemson and UW last month. He held offers from those two programs and more than 30 overall.

He held offers from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and others.

With the commitment of Agard, UW has two cornerbacks and four defensive backs overall committed for the 2024 class.

The class stands at 15 commitments overall.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers get commitment from Philadelphia cornerback Omillio Agard