The Badgers are climbing in the latest AP Poll

Wisconsin basketball keeps on climbing in the AP Poll after climbing just to get back into it. This week, the Badgers moved up from No. 24 to No. 23 after their non-conference win over Chicago State ended the non-conference portion of the season. Wisconsin now sits at 9-3 on the year and 1-0 in the Big Ten thanks to a road win at Michigan State.

Wisconsin is joined by Purdue at No. 1 and Illinois at No. 11 as Big Ten squads to earn a spot in the top 25. It’s now Big Ten basketball time as Wisconsin gets back to conference action on Tuesday, January 2 when Fran McCaffery and the Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Kohl Center.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire