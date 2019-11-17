Badgers use balanced attack to defeat rival Marquette 77-61

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Brevin Pritzl had 15 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, and each of Wisconsin’s five starters scored in double figures as the Badgers defeated in-state rival Marquette 77-61 on Sunday.

Brad Davison also had 15 points for Wisconsin (3-1), which won its 12th straight non-conference home game and 300th game at the Kohl Center, which opened in January 1998.

Koby McEwen scored a game-high 19 points for Marquette (2-1), which suffered its first loss of the season. The Golden Eagles were seeking back-to-back wins against Big Ten opponents following their come-from-behind victory over Purdue on Wednesday,

The Badgers held a 34-29 lead at halftime with 11 of their points coming off Marquette’s nine first-half turnovers. Wisconsin also outscored the Golden Eagles 18-4 in the paint before the break. Markus Howard had 16 points in the first half on 6-of-12 shooting, while the rest of Marquette shot 4 of 13 from the field. Howard finished with 18.

Wisconsin came out firing in the second half, hitting eight 3-pointers in the period to pull away.

BIG PICTURE

The rivalry between the two programs, which dates to 1917, stays in the hands of the Badgers. Of the 216 all-time meetings, Wisconsin now holds a 68-58 all-time advantage.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts Robert Morris on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Host Green Bay on Thursday.

