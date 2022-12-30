Badgers appear set to add a veteran quarterback from SMU. Tanner Mordecai entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who reportedly is going to transfer to Wisconsin, threw 72 touchdown passes in two seasons at the helm of SMU's offense.

MADISON – Head coach Luke Fickell has said from the day he was hired at Wisconsin that he plans to use the transfer portal only as complementary tool to fill gaps on the depth chart.

Although senior Chase Wolf played well to help the Badgers close the season with a victory over Oklahoma State Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, it was clear UW could use an experienced player at that critical position.

The Badgers reportedly landed such a player Thursday night in SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai, who has one season of eligibility remaining.

Mordecai, 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, told reporters last month he planned to enter the 2023 NFL draft. However, he reportedly entered the transfer portal Thursday afternoon.

Mordecai played two seasons at SMU.

He completed 65.0% of his passes this season for 3,524 yards, with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed 59 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 67.8% of his passes for 3,628 yards, with 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, in 2021.

Mordecai signed with Oklahoma and redshirted in 2018, playing in just two games. He played in six games in 2019 and four in 2020 before transferring to SMU.

The addition of Mordecai likely gives UW six quarterbacks entering next season. He joins Myles Burkett, Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers, incoming freshman Cole LaCrue and walk-on Marshall Howe.

Wolf entered the bowl game 17 of 31 for 176 yards, with four interceptions and two touchdowns, in a combined 12 games at UW. He completed 16 of 26 passes for 116 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, in the victory over Oklahoma State.

Wolf told reporters after the game he plans to return to UW for a sixth season.

SMU finished 5-3 in the American Athletic Conference and 7-6 overall this season under Rhett Lashlee.

The Mustangs finished 12th nationally in scoring offense (37.2 ppg), No. 7 in passing offense (316.7 ypg) and No. 64 in rushing offense (156.2 ypg).

Only three AAC teams – Tulane, Cincinnati and Central Florida – finished in the top 50 nationally in scoring defense.

Story continues

League champion Tulane finished 24th at 20.5 points per game, followed by No. 26 Cincinnati at 20.6 and No. 46 Central Florida at 23.6.

The remaining AAC teams ranged from 52nd to 130th nationally in scoring defense.

SMU’s three league losses came against Tulane, Cincinnati and Central Florida and the Mustangs averaged 23.3 points per game in those games.

Mordecai completed 63.0% of his passes (75 of 119) for an average of 232.7 yards per game in the losses, with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

With two seasons of starting experience at SMU and 12 games at Oklahoma on his resume, Mordecai will be the most experienced quarterback on the UW roster.

Can he come in and win the job as Russell Wilson did in 2011?

Wilson came to UW from North Carolina State as a graduate transfer and immediately replaced Scott Tolzien as the No. 1 quarterback.

In his lone season at UW, Wilson completed 72.8% of his passes for 3,175 yards, with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.

UW defeated Michigan State in the inaugural Big Ten title game but suffered a 45-38 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl to finish the season to finish 11-3.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers appear set to add veteran quarterback Mordecai from SMU