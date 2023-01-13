Badgers adds transfer WR Bryson Green

The Badgers added another wide receiver in the transfer portal Friday, acquiring former Oklahoma State Cowboy pass-catcher Bryson Green. Green appeared in 11 games with Oklahoma State in 2022, reeling in 36 catches for 584 yards and five touchdowns.

Green opted to sit out the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game versus the Badgers on December 27, but he will now join the ever-expanding Wisconsin roster heading into the 2023 campaign. The wide receiver will become the fourth player at his position to transfer to the Badgers following the 2022 season, joining CJ Williams (USC), Will Pauling (Cincinnati) and Quincy Burroughs (Cincinnati).

Wisconsin has now added 14 athletes via the transfer portal this offseason as head coach Luke Fickell and his new coaching staff usher in a new era in Badger football.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire