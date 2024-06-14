Badgers add NFL legacy wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. to their 2025 class

MADISON -- Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo wants as many available wide receivers as he can have each season.

Longo and UW got another touted prospect Friday when Indiana wideout Eugene Hilton, Jr., announced he plans to join the Badgers' 2025 class.

Hilton, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, is the son of T.Y. Hilton. The elder Hilton was a wide receiver at Florida International from 2008-11 and then played 10-plus seasons in the NFL, all but three games with the Indianapolis Colts.

Eugene Hilton, who plays for Zionsville High School, held offers from more than two dozen programs. He eventually chose UW over Georgia, Ole Miss and Missouri.

The Badgers have 19 known commitments for the 2025 class.

Zionsville receiver Eugene Hilton Jr., left, announced he plans to join the Badgers' 2025 class.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin adds receiver Eugene Hilton Jr.; father T.Y. played in NFL