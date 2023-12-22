Badgers add another transfer for 2024: Northern Iowa linebacker Jahsiah Galvan

MADISON – Luke Fickell and his staff continue to use the transfer portal to find players they believe can help Wisconsin be more competitive in the Big Ten in 2024 and beyond.

Jahsiah Galvan, a linebacker from Northern Iowa, is the latest player to join UW.

Galvan announced Friday he has committed to UW.

He led the Panthers in tackles this season with 77. He had 40 solo tackles, the No. 2 mark on the team.

Galvan, 6-foot-3 and 202, will be a redshirt sophomore next season.

As a senior at West Liberty High School in Iowa, Galvan held scholarship offers from Nebraska, Air Force and Army.

Galvan is the second player to transfer from an FCS school to UW this month.

Fickell can’t talk about individual recruits who have not signed, but he said recently he believes in landing players from FCS and Division II programs who are determined to prove they can play at the FBS level.

“I love that,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate when we were at Cincinnati with guys who in some ways looked at it that they were taking another step (up).”

Galvan is also the seventh known transfer to join UW since the portal opened earlier this month.

He joins quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (Miami), outside linebackers Leon Lowery (Syracuse) and John Pius (William & Mary), wide receiver Tyrell Henry (Michigan State), tight end Jackson McGohan (LSU) and long-snapper Cayson Pfeiffer (Cincinnati).

Northern Iowa linebacker Jahsiah Galvan, right, closes in on running back Abu Sama III of Iowa State on Sept. 2 in Ames, Iowa.

LSU losing offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock

Earlier Friday, the Badgers caught another break as they prepare to face LSU in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl.

According to multiple reports: LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is set to be named offensive coordinator at Notre Dame will not coach against UW in the bowl game.

Although LSU officials have not announced any changes, Bret McMurphy of ActionNetwork reported that quarterbacks coach Cortez Hankton and wide receivers coach Joe Sloan will serve as the Tigers’ co-offensive coordinators in the bowl.

The Tigers will also be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner. With Denbrock calling the shots and Daniels running the offense, the Tigers led the nation in points per game (46.4) and yards per game (547.8) this season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers add another transfer: Northern Iowa linebacker Jahsiah Galvan