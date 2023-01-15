Badgers in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

Wisconsin Football prides itself on producing winners on the field and there are many former Badgers scattered throughout the NFL’s 2023 Playoff teams!

Kansas City Chiefs: Leo Chenal, Linebacker

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) shouts in excitement while entering the field prior to the game against the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles: T.J. Edwards, Linebacker

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) celebrates following a missed field goal attempt by the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers: Troy Fumagalli, Tight End

Jan 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement (6) and head coach Paul Chryst and tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) celebrate the win over the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2017 Cotton Bowl game at AT&T Stadium. The Badgers defeat the Broncos 24-16. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings: Ryan Connelly, Linebacker

Dec 3, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2nd quarter during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars: Kendric Pryor, Wide Receiver

Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) catches a touchdown pass over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Manny Rugamba (5) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars: Cole Van Lanen, Offensive Guard

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) battles against Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Biadasz, Center

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Axe and Chris Orr after the Badgers advance to the Big Ten title game Saturday.

Dallas Cowboys: Jake Ferguson, Tight End

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates with offensive linenam Tyler Beach (65) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens: Vince Biegel, Linebacker

Nov 21, 2015; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) throws a pass during the third quarter as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Vince Biegel (47) defends at Camp Randall Stadium. Northwestern won 13-7. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens: Kevin Zeitler, Offensive Guard

Nov 05, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Kevin Zeitler (70) celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 62-17. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks: Scott Nelson, Safety

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Scott Nelson #9 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates scoring a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins: Andrew Van Ginkel, Linebacker

Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (17) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) carry the Freedom Trophy following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins: Alec Ingold, Fullback

Sep 8, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fullback Alec Ingold (45) leaps over New Mexico Lobos cornerback Jalin Burrell (13) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins: Michael Deiter, Offensive Lineman

Oct 28, 2017; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (3) is unable to stop Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Michael Deiter (63) from scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports

