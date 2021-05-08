Badger wins Beloit Invitational golf tournament

May 8—Led by medalist Luke Abram, Lake Geneva Badger's boys golf team won the Beloit Invitational at Krueger Haskell Golf Course on Friday.

Abram shot a 5-over par 75 as Badger finished with a 335 team total.

Host Beloit Memorial was one shot back at 336. Janesville Craig finished fourth at 376 and Janesville Parker was eighth at 399.

Griffin Oberneder shot 76 to finish second, with Orfordville Parkview's Trey Oswald (82) and Elkhorn's Nolan Ahler (83) fourth and fifth, respectively.

Craig freshman Wyatt Marshall had the top city score with an 85. Grady Skoglund led Parker with an 86.

------

Beloit Invitational

At Krueger Haskell (Par 70)

TEAM SCORES

Lake Geneva Badger 335, Beloit Memorial 336, Elkhorn 368, Janesville Craig 376, Kenosha Tremper 376, Orfordville Parkview 388, Brodhead 394, Janesville Parker 399, Beloit Turner 428, Monroe 496, Delavan-Darien 517

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

1. Luke Abram (Badger) 75; 2. Griffin Oberneder (Beloit) 76; 3. Tyler Dahl (Tremper) 78; 4. Trey Oswald (Parkview) 82; Nolan Ahler (Elkhorn) 83

OTHER AREA TOP FINISHERS

7. Wyatt Marshall (Craig) 85; 9. Grady Skoglund (Parker) 86; 10. Grant Purde (Brodhead) 87