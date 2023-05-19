New Badger QB graded as a top option in Big Ten by PFF

Pro Football Focus graded Tanner Mordecai as the fourth best returning quarterback in the Big Ten this season, giving him a 77.6 grade from 2022.

Joining the Badgers after two seasons with SMU, Mordecai is expected to be the starting quarterback for Wisconsin in 2023. He combined to produce 7,152 passing yards and 72 touchdowns and he’ll look to bring that type of production to Madison.

Paired with offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his “Air Raid” offense with the Badgers, Mordecai could be in for a big season in his final year of eligibility. Not to mention, he enters a program with bonafide options at running back (Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi) and a stable of solid wide receivers.

Highest graded returning Big Ten Quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/W3VYstlR2e — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 19, 2023

