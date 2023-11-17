New Badger off to strong start to season

The Badgers men’s basketball team is off to a 1-2 start to the season, but their new wing AJ Storr has began his UW career with a historic run through three games.

Storr transferred to Madison this offseason after spending his freshman season with St. John’s and he’s been a great addition so far. When he scored 22 points against Providence on Tuesday night, he became the first Badger since Devin Harris in 2001-2002 to score double-digits in each of his first three games with Wisconsin.

Through three contests, he’s averaging a team-high 18.0 points per game and he’ll look to keep it up Friday night against Robert Morris.

15 points vs Arkansas State

17 points vs #9 Tennessee

22 points at Providence@storr_aj is the first Badger to score in double figuers in his first three games since Devin Harris in 2001-02 pic.twitter.com/kUgp44a09L — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire