A Badger lands in the first round of CBS Sports’ mock draft

While it still feels like a long shot that a Badger will be off the board in the first round of the NFL draft next week, one CBS Sports draft analyst has a Wisconsin player in the tail end of his first 31 picks.

CBS Sports NFL draft writer Josh Edwards has Keeanu Benton going at No. 30 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the first round.

Benton not only made a strong case for himself at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, but is also at a position in defensive tackle that lacks depth in the 2023 class.

Benton also recently made The Athletic’s Top 100 list of prospects, coming at No. 56 overall the No. 6 overall defensive tackle. According to many scouts, Benton projects as one of the few three-down defensive tackles on the board in 2023.

