Badger football fans use Twitter to predict team award winners for 2023

With the college football season about 100 days away, Badger football fans were prompted on Twitter to predict which players would win the team awards in 2023.

As the Luke Fickell era officially gets ushered in this season, Wisconsin will look to improve upon the 7-6 record they had in 2022. The offense in particular has generated a lot of buzz as new offensive coordinator Phil Longo takes over with his “Air Raid” scheme.

Transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU) is expected to be under center in 2023, joining Wisconsin after two 3,000-yard, 30-touchdown with the Mustangs and he has been joined by multiple wide receivers from across the country.

In total, thanks to the coaching additions and many transfers, the Badgers are one of the most intriguing teams in college football next season.

Here’s who Badger fans think will stand out in 2023:

Fellow Badger reporter chimes in

Offensive MVP- Braelon Allen

Defensive MVP- Maema Njongmeta

Rookie of the Year- Will Pauling

Freshman of the Year- Jonas Duclona

Offensive Sleeper- Clay Cundiff

Defensive Sleeper- Jake Chaney — Dillon Graff (@DillonGraff) May 20, 2023

Mordecai gets some love

-Offensive MVP – Mordecai

-Defensive MVP – Wohler

-Rookie of the year (non starter from last year) – CJ Williams

-Freshman of the year – Duclona

-Offensive Sleeper – Yacamelli

-Defensive Sleeper – Cade McDonald — Jon Meck – Khash Money Stan (@BleedBadgerRed) May 19, 2023

High expectations for Allen

Braelon Allen winning the heisman — BrockinSB (@HiuraFan) May 19, 2023

Some unconventional picks... shoutout this guys nephew!

O. MVP – Joe Huber

D. MVP – Maema Njongmeta

Rookie – Tanner Mordecai

Freshman – My Nephew, Scottie. Pre-Med, great bass player…the kid's gonna be awesome.

O. Sleeper – Jackson Acker

D. Sleeper – Rodas Johnson — Chris(not)Chelios (@ChrisNotChelios) May 19, 2023

Still crunching the numbers

Nope not until august when I will be live on @WiscoFanatics for our season primer episode — Jake Nett (@92Nett) May 19, 2023

Welcome to Madison Mr. Williams

Offensive MVP- Braelon Allen

Defensive MVP- Ricardo Hallman/ Maema Njongmeta (Toss up)

Rookie of the Year- C.J. Williams

Freshman of the Year- Jonas Duclona

Offensive Sleeper- Keontez Lewis

Defensive Sleeper- Jake Chaney — Adam 🏄🏽‍♂️ (@adamhoff22) May 19, 2023

Not sleeping on MSU transfer Pietrowski

-Offensive MVP- Mordecai

-Defensive MVP- Njongmete with Wohler being a sneaky good option

-Rookie of the year- CJ Williams

-Freshman of the year-Curt Neal

-Offensive sleeper- Jack Pugh

-Defensive sleeper- Jeff Pietrowski Jr. — Drew Pakenham (@DrewEsports) May 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire