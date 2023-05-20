Badger football fans use Twitter to predict team award winners for 2023

Nick Bruesewitz
·2 min read

With the college football season about 100 days away, Badger football fans were prompted on Twitter to predict which players would win the team awards in 2023.

As the Luke Fickell era officially gets ushered in this season, Wisconsin will look to improve upon the 7-6 record they had in 2022. The offense in particular has generated a lot of buzz as new offensive coordinator Phil Longo takes over with his “Air Raid” scheme.

Transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU) is expected to be under center in 2023, joining Wisconsin after two 3,000-yard, 30-touchdown with the Mustangs and he has been joined by multiple wide receivers from across the country.

In total, thanks to the coaching additions and many transfers, the Badgers are one of the most intriguing teams in college football next season.

Here’s who Badger fans think will stand out in 2023:

Fellow Badger reporter chimes in

Mordecai gets some love

High expectations for Allen

Some unconventional picks... shoutout this guys nephew!

Still crunching the numbers

Welcome to Madison Mr. Williams

Not sleeping on MSU transfer Pietrowski

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire