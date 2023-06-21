Badger football fans ranked average for overall passion in Big Ten

Badger football fans may not like this one, but Big Game Boomer ranked each of the Big Ten fan bases by level of passion Tuesday, leaving Wisconsin fans near the middle. Overall, Badger fans came in at seventh on the list.

Once again, Big Game Boomer is off base with this one. Sure, Nebraska “sells out” every one of their football games, but few fan bases go to bat for their team like the Badgers do.

Yes, the 2022 season was a down year for Wisconsin, but the hype leading up to the 2023 campaign has proven that the fans are just as passionate as ever. I’ll give Boomer the benefit of the doubt in his ranking of Ohio State and Penn State above Wisconsin, because there is nothing else to do in those college towns! (Especially State College)

Considering the fact that there were more Badger football fans at the Las Vegas Bowl than Arizona State fans in 2021 and there were more Wisconsin fans in Arizona for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl than there were Oklahoma State fans this past December, Badger fans love their team!

At least the Badgers ranked third amongst the Big Ten West schools and after Wisconsin has an extremely successful season in 2023 (prediction), Boomer will have to reconsider what fan bases are the most passionate.

Most Passionate College Football Fanbase Rankings pic.twitter.com/DKpzzAOqhE — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) June 20, 2023

