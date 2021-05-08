Badger edges Craig in nonconference softball

May 8—Lake Geneva Badger's softball worked overtime for a nonconference win Friday.

The Badgers scored a run in the top of the eighth inning in rallying for a 5-4 win over Janesville Craig.

Craig (2-3) took a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning on Presley's Stanley's two-run homer, but Badger tied the game with three runs in the fifth.

An unearned run in the eighth was the difference.

"We didn't have the same energy tonight we had last night but that wasn't the difference-maker," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "Our pitch selection is what hurt us tonight. We swung at way too many high pitches."

Craig hosts Verona on Monday in a Big Eight Conference game at the Youth Sports Complex.

------

BADGER 5, CRAIG 4 (8)

Lake Geneva Badger;001;030;01—5;10;1

Janesville Craig;101;200;00—4;5;2

Nurnburg, Challe (4); Stanley

Leading hitters—Hallat (B) 2x4, Challe (B) 2x3. 2B—Hallat (B), Powell (B), Rammer (C), Flint (C). 3B—Jenson (B). HR—Stanley (C)

SO—Nurnburg 2, Challe 7, Stanley 1. BB—Nurbburg 2, Challe 1