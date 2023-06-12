Badger Countdown: Wisconsin wins first bowl game in ’82

The return of college football is less than three months away and we are now 82 days away from the Badgers Week 1 matchup with Buffalo on Sept. 2. In 1982, the Wisconsin football team won their first bowl game in program history.

After the team produced a 6-5 regular season, head coach Dave McClain had a shot at redemption following their 28-21 loss to Tennessee in the 1981 Garden State Bowl.

Wisconsin went on to defeat Kansas State 14-3 in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 11, 1982. The victory marked the program’s first ever win in a bowl game, finally getting over the hump after going 0-4 in their previous attempts.

Hosted in Louisiana, it was an uncharacteristic 32 degrees at kickoff and the Badgers took advantage. Wisconsin quarterback Randy Wright threw two touchdown passes as the Badgers scored 14 straight points after going down 0-3.

