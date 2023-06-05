Badger Countdown: Wisconsin football begins in ’89

The return of Badger football is now 89 days away as Wisconsin launches their 2023 campaign Sept. 2 versus Buffalo at Camp Randall. The first intercollegiate competitions for UW-Madison took place in 1889 and the 2023 season could be the most hyped ever!

Head coach Luke Fickell has come to town after a successful six-year tenure at Cincinnati, most notably leading the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. He’s brought two high-caliber coordinators in Phil Longo (OC – UNC) and Mike Tressel (DC – Cincinnati), as well as over a dozen transfer athletes to Madison.

Of those players, former four-star quarterback Tanner Mordecai has joined the Badgers after two seasons at SMU, combining for more than 7,000 passing yards and 70 passing touchdowns. Mordecai is expected to be under center in year one of Phil Longo’s “Air Raid” offense, looking to revamp the team’s vertical passing ability.

Paired with Wisconsin’s established backfield of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, the offense could look impressive in 2023, while the defense is expected to remain one of the best in the country.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire