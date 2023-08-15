Badger Countdown: Two transfer athletes set to wear number 19 in 2023

The 2023 college football season is almost here and the Badgers are now 19 days away from their season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 2. There will be two new Wisconsin athletes wearing the number 19 this year.

After two seasons with Cincinnati, wide receiver Will Pauling followed his head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. Over his two campaigns with the Bearcats, Pauling recorded 13 catches for 128 yards while appearing in 10 total games.

Now with Wisconsin, Pauling will look to carve out a more significant role in Phil Longo’s “Air Raid” offense.

The other athlete donning 19 on their jersey this year is defensive lineman Darian Varner. Varner transferred to Wisconsin after three years with Temple, recording 57 tackles, including 10.5 sacks, over 21 games during his two active seasons.

He’ll look to help replace the production of linebacker Nick Herbig and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, amongst others in Mike Tressel’s defense this year.

