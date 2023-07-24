Badger Countdown: Two Badgers record 40 touchdowns each in 2011

The 2023 college football season is right around the corner and Luke Fickell and his Badgers are now 40 days away from their opener versus Buffalo on Sept. 2. The number 40 represents the all-time single season record for touchdowns produced by a Badger, a feat that two athletes reached in 2011.

In his one and only season in Madison, quarterback Russell Wilson produced 3,175 passing yards (first all-time) and 33 touchdowns (first all-time) through the air, while he also compiled 338 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. Finally, he even reeled in three catches for 56 yards and touchdown that season, finishing the year with 40 total touchdowns, setting a new Wisconsin record.

Running back Montee Ball had a just as impressive 2011 season though, recording 1,923 rushing yards (seventh all-time) and 33 scores on the ground (first all-time) while catching 24 passes for 306 yards and six touchdowns. Lastly, his 40th touchdown on the campaign was passing score, connecting with Wilson for a 25-yard touchdown.

Wisconsin went 11-3 that season, losing to the Oregon Ducks 45-38 in the Rose Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire