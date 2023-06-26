Badger Countdown: All-time legend dons number 68

The return of college football is slowly approaching and the Badgers’ opener is now just 68 days away as the team takes on Buffalo at Camp Randall on Sept. 2. The number 68 was worn by an all-time great at Wisconsin.

After joining the team as a walk-on in 1995, it took a couple years for offensive tackle Mark Tauscher to get his shot with the Badgers. It took until 1999 for him to become a starter at right tackle, but he helped lead the way to Ron Dayne’s Heisman campaign.

Wisconsin went on to win the 2000 Rose Bowl in his final game as a Badger, defeating Stanford 17-9 on January 1. The Rose Bowl win was the team’s second consecutive.

Tauscher went on to be selected in the seventh round (224th overall) in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He quickly became a starter during his rookie campaign and he stuck around Green Bay through the 2010 campaign, winning Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Feb. 2011.

After retirement, he went into sports broadcasting, still working for both the Badgers and Packers radio networks today!

