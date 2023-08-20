Badger Countdown: All-time field goals leader begins career in 2014

The 2023 college football season is almost here and the Badgers are now two weeks (14 days) from their season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 2. In 2014, Wisconsin’s top field goal kicker began his career with the football team.

Rafael Gaglianone was a member of the Badgers from 2014-2018, making a UW-record 70 field goals over his career. In total, he went 70-for-92, which is good for 76 percent.

Maybe even more impressive, Gaglianone went 216-for-218 on extra-point attempts while he was a member of Wisconsin. Overall, he accounted for 426 points over his 57 games.

He went undrafted and most recently, Gaglianone played for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League in 2022.

