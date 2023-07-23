Badger Countdown: T.J Watt highlight reel as number 42 with Badgers

The countdown continues as the Badger football season closes in and head coach Luke Fickell and his Wisconsin squad are now 42 days away from their opener versus Buffalo on Sept. 2 at Camp Randall.

T.J. Watt, NFL star and former Badger, wore number 42 while a member of Wisconsin’s football team from 2014-2016. He recorded a total of 70 tackles, including 11.5 sacks (all in 2016), while intercepting a pass, deflecting six others, forcing two fumbles and recovering another over 22 contests.

Watt went on to be selected 30th overall (first round) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft and he’s blossomed into one of the best defenders, if not overall player in the NFL.

