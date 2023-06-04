Badger Countdown: Steelers’ number 90 is Wisconsin all-time great

We are now 90 days away from the Badgers’ Week 1 matchup with Buffalo on Sept. 2 at Camp Randall. A former Badger who wears number 90 in the NFL was both a legend with Wisconsin and now in the league.

T.J. Watt was with the Badgers for three seasons, two of which active, from 2014-2016. Bogged down by injuries, Watt didn’t really step into his own until his third and final season.

During the 2016 campaign, the edge/linebacker emulated his older brother J.J. Watt, recording 63 total tackles, including 11.5 sacks, over 14 games. His defensive effort helped Wisconsin finish the season 11-3, winning the Cotton Bowl over Western Michigan 24-16.

Watt went on to be selected 30th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and has become one of the best players in the entire league.

Since his rookie year in 2017, Watt has recorded an NFL-high 77.5 sacks over six seasons, adding six interceptions, 23 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries while making 243 total tackles in 87 contests.

He’s been a five time Pro-Bowl selection, a three time All-Pro and he won the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

