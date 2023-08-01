Badger Countdown: QB finishes UW career with 32 passing TDs

The 2023 college football season is on the horizon and the Badgers are now 32 days away from their opener against Buffalo on Sept. 2. A former Wisconsin quarterback finished his collegiate career with 32 passing touchdowns, leading the Badgers to a Rose Bowl.

A member of the Badgers from 2006-2010, Scott Tolzien didn’t become the starter until 2009, his fourth campaign in Madison. He spent two full seasons under center, recording a total of 5,271 passing yards and 32 touchdowns during his time with Wisconsin.

In 2010, he helped lead the Badgers to the Rose Bowl, falling to TCU 21-19 in what was the first of three straight Rose Bowl appearances for Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire