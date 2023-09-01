Badger Countdown: One goal for Wisconsin football in 2023

The return of Badgers football is just one day away as the Luke Fickell era in Madison gets underway Saturday at 2:30 versus Buffalo at home. Since he’s arrived at Wisconsin, the hype around the team has reached an incredible high.

Fickell has brought in offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his “Air Raid” offense from North Carolina while defensive coordinator Mike Tressel followed the head coach from Cincinnati.

As a group, they’ve worked to revitalize the culture of Badgers football in Madison as they usher in the next era. Transfer athletes like quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and wide receiver CJ Williams (USC) have joined the squad and Fickell is only focused on one thing, competing for championships.

We have one objective and that’s to play for a 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 🏆 🔗| https://t.co/YQ6t6RyvK5 pic.twitter.com/iEZBNA8OyH — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire