Badger Countdown: Number eight under center in 2023

The 2023 college football season is almost here and Luke Fickell and the Badgers are now eight days from their opener versus Buffalo on Sept. 2. Under center this year will be number eight, transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Mordecai transferred to Wisconsin this offseason after spending time with both Oklahoma and SMU. He never really got a shot to start until he transferred to SMU in 2021.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback produced 7,152 passing yards and 72 touchdowns over his two campaigns with the Mustangs and he will now operate in new offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s “Air Raid” offense in Madison.

It’s possible that Mordecai puts together one of the best seasons for a quarterback in Wisconsin football history.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire