Badger Countdown: Number 95 moves on to the NFL

As the start of the 2023 college football season slowly approaches, the Wisconsin Badgers are 95 days away from taking on Buffalo in their season opener Sept. 2.

After four seasons with Wisconsin, defensive lineman Keeanu Benton will make the leap to the pros following his selection 49th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prior to joining the Badgers, Benton was a superstar wrestler for Janesville High School, earning himself a full-ride scholarship to play defensive line for Paul Chryst at Wisconsin after spending one day with the coach.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound athlete went on to start 39 games over his four campaigns in Madison, racking up 81 total tackles, including nine sacks. Additionally, he was able to force two fumbles and recover two others while deflecting four passes during his career.

Benton will now join former teammates defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk and safety Scott Nelson in Pittsburgh as well as fellow draftee and former Badger Nick Herbig (4th round, 132nd overall).

In total, the Steelers have six former Wisconsin football players, also rostering both T.J. Watt and Derek Watt.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire