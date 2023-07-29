Badger Countdown: Number 36 set for expanded role in 2023

The 2023 college football season is on the horizon and the Badgers are now 36 days away from their opener versus Buffalo on Sept. 2. A player expected to have a significant role with Wisconsin’s defense is number 36 linebacker Jake Chaney.

Chaney is set for a bigger workload with linebacker Nick Herbig moving on to the NFL. Chaney played in 12 games last year, recording 38 tackles, including a sack, while also intercepting a pass.

He’s expected to serve as a top interior linebacker with Maema Njongmeta alongside Jordan Turner and Darryl Peterson at outside linebacker on the Badgers defense in 2023.

As a 5-foot-11, 230-pound athlete seems like the next undersized Wisconsin player to breakthrough and become a star.

