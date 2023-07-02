Badger Countdown: No. 63 and NFL team looking to take a step up

The beginning of the 2023 college football season is approaching and the Badgers’ opener is now 63 days away as the team hosts Buffalo on Sept. 2. A former Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz and his Dallas Cowboys are looking to dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Wearing number 63 for Dallas, Biadasz is entering his third season with the Cowboys after the team selected him in the fourth round (146th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Operating as the team’s starting center, the former Badger and his team have finished 24-10 (12-5 each year) over the last two campaigns, scoring the highest amount of points in the league in 2021 and the fourth highest in 2022.

Last year, the Eagles won the NFC East after they finished the regular season 14-3 and then they went all the way to the Super Bowl, losing to the Chiefs. The Cowboys and Biadasz will look to dethrone them in 2023.

Biadasz spent four seasons with the Badgers from 2016-2019, helping lead the way for Jonathan Taylor’s incredible career in Madison.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire