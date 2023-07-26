Badger Countdown: Last Wisconsin QB records 38 passing TDs

The 2023 college football season is closing in and the Badgers are now 38 days away from their season opener versus Buffalo on Sept. 2. With new head coach Luke Fickell expected to start transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai, the Badger’s former signal-caller who recorded 38 passing touchdowns is worth mentioning.

Graham Mertz entered his time in Madison with a lot of hype around him, joining the Badgers as a four-star quarterback in 2019. He remains the highest-rated quarterback recruit in program history.

During his four years with Wisconsin, Mertz recorded 5,405 passing yards and 38 touchdowns over 34 contests. The passing yards rank sixth all-time and the touchdowns are tied for fifth.

Mertz has now transferred to Florida for his final season eligibility and he’s expected to start for the Gators in 2023.

