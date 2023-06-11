Badger Countdown: Former WR carves out successful NFL career as No. 83

As the college football season closes in, the Badgers Week 1 matchup with Buffalo on Sept. 2 is now 83 days away. Although he didn’t wear the number with Wisconsin, a former wide receiver went on to have a very successful NFL career as number 83.

Lee Evans spent four seasons with the Badger football team from 1999-2003, becoming one of the best pass-catchers in program history. Over his four years with the team, the wide receiver 175 catches for 3,468 yards and 27 touchdowns, all of which were program records at the time.

His 3,468 yards and 27 scores remain the record for a Badger over their career and his 2001 season (1,545 yards) and his 2003 season (1,213 yards, 13 touchdowns) are the highest marks for an individual campaign.

Additionally, he was a member of the Wisconsin team that won the 2000 Rose Bowl over Stanford 17-9.

Evans went on to be selected 13th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and he quickly became a reliable professional wide receiver. Over seven seasons with the Bills, Evans caught 377 passes for 5,934 yards and 43 touchdowns before having a meager final year with the Ravens in 2011.

In total, his career catches, yards and touchdowns all rank in the top five all-time for Badgers in the NFL.

