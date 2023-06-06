Badger Countdown: Former number 88 leads all Wisconsin players in NFL yards

The start of the 2023 college football season is on the horizon and there are 88 days until the start of the Badgers’ season Sept. 2 versus Buffalo. As we countdown the days, a former number 88 for Wisconsin carved out a great NFL career.

Wide receiver Chris Chambers spent four seasons with Wisconsin from 1997-2000, helping the Badgers win both the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowls while with the squad.

Chambers totaled 2,004 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns over his four campaigns in Madison, most notably reeling in 52 catches for 813 yards and five scores in his senior season in 2000.

The 5-foot-11 athlete went on to be selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins (51st overall). In his rookie season, he caught 48 passes for 883 yards and seven scores, averaging a career-high 18.4 yards per reception while being selected for the 2001 NFL All-Rookie Team.

Chambers went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins, Chargers and Chiefs, compiling 540 catches for 7,648 receiving yards, both of which are all-time highs for a Badger in the NFL while his 58 touchdowns is second only to Elroy Hirsch (60).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire